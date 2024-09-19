KP Govt Launches Ikhtyar Awam ka App- Here is How to Use it

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched an innovative digital platform called “Ikhtyar Awam Ka”, aimed at promoting good governance and addressing public issues more effectively. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, inaugurated the portal during a ceremony at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar. This portal provides citizens with a platform to file complaints and grievances. It ensures quick resolution and increased accountability within public sector entities. In this article, we have elaborated on how the Ikhtyar Awam ka app works and how users can get benefits from it. Let’s dive into it.

How to Use Ikhtyar Awam ka App?

First of all, go to the Google Play Store and download the app. After downloading the app, open it. You will get a screen like this,

Now, select the sign-in button if you are using it for the first time. You have to create an account first to use this app. Here you have to add all the necessary information. Moreover, this app is only for overseas and KPK people.

After successfully signing up for the app, you will get a home screen like this,

If you want to make a complaint, click on the plus button. Here you will get a number of options, in which you can make a complaint.

How the “Ikhtyar Awam Ka” App Works

The “Ikhtyar Awam Ka” app offers a user-friendly experience for citizens looking to report issues or complaints related to public services. The portal is available 24/7, allowing people to submit complaints through multiple channels such as:

Mobile App

WhatsApp

Email

Telephone

Written Application

Once a complaint is submitted, it is monitored in real-time, and users can track the progress of their complaint. The platform features AI-powered analytics that helps to analyze and report complaints, ensuring transparency and efficient processing. Dashboards for government departments and officials help streamline complaint resolution, fostering swift coordination between departments.

Additionally, the portal has a citizen feedback loop to ensure that no complaint is closed until the complainant is fully satisfied. This feature adds another layer of accountability and helps in the continuous improvement of service delivery.

What is the Purpose of the “Ikhtyar Awam Ka” Portal?

The primary purpose of the “Ikhtyar Awam Ka” portal is to empower citizens by providing them with a platform to voice their concerns and seek redress. Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur emphasized that the government aims to solve people’s problems immediately. The portal aims to:

Promote Good Governance : The platform ensures transparency and efficiency in government operations by making it easier for citizens to file and monitor complaints.

: The platform ensures transparency and efficiency in government operations by making it easier for citizens to file and monitor complaints. Enhance Public Trust : By resolving issues swiftly and transparently, the portal helps build trust between the public and the government, fostering better relationships and increasing public confidence.

: By resolving issues swiftly and transparently, the portal helps build trust between the public and the government, fostering better relationships and increasing public confidence. Streamline Communication : The platform serves as a bridge between the government and citizens, enabling more effective communication and quicker responses to public concerns.

: The platform serves as a bridge between the government and citizens, enabling more effective communication and quicker responses to public concerns. Empower Overseas Pakistanis: The portal is also open to overseas Pakistanis, allowing them to register complaints related to issues back home.

How Users Can Benefit from the “Ikhtyar Awam Ka” Portal

Citizens can benefit from this portal in several ways:

Easy Complaint Submission : Users can file complaints through multiple channels, including mobile apps and WhatsApp, making the process more convenient.

: Users can file complaints through multiple channels, including mobile apps and WhatsApp, making the process more convenient. Real-Time Tracking : The platform offers real-time tracking of complaints. It ensures that users are getting information about the status and progress of their issues.

: The platform offers real-time tracking of complaints. It ensures that users are getting information about the status and progress of their issues. Quick Resolution : Since complaints are monitored continuously, the government promises swift action on all issues, ensuring timely resolution.

: Since complaints are monitored continuously, the government promises swift action on all issues, ensuring timely resolution. Transparency and Accountability : The use of AI analytics and reporting ensures that complaints are handled transparently, and public sector entities are held accountable for their actions.

: The use of AI analytics and reporting ensures that complaints are handled transparently, and public sector entities are held accountable for their actions. Security and Privacy: The platform ensures data security and privacy, protecting user information and the integrity of the complaint process.

Final Verdict

The “Ikhtyar Awam Ka” portal is a groundbreaking initiative by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, aimed at improving public service delivery and fostering citizen empowerment. As the province embraces digital transformation, this portal sets a new benchmark for transparent and responsive governance. The initiative will expedite the government’s agenda for improved services across the region. Moreover, it will mark a significant step towards a more inclusive and citizen-centric governance system.