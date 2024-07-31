KP Govt Plans Digital Skills Training for 2000 Women

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking measures to provide digital technological skills to around 2,000 women in the province. For this purpose, the KP government has collaborated with the TVET Sector Support Programme to roll out the fourth phase of a training program.

A consultative workshop was also held at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) Peshawar to discuss the execution of the training program. The event was attended by the Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher as the chief guest.

The workshop was also attended by the Director of IMSciences, Usman Ghani, teaching staff, the Director General of NAVTCC, and representatives from universities, GIZ, the British Council, academia, and both the private and public sectors.

During the workshop, Tordher announced that around Rs. 4 billion will be disbursed as a credit to graduates via the Akhuwat Foundation to initiate technical or skill-based businesses. He said that the digital skills development initiative is a highly beneficial project and ensured the provincial government’s full support.

Moreover, he also highlighted the province’s strategic position as a commercial center, which is ideal for trade through multiple corridors. He ensured that the KP government is willing to make hefty investments to train the new generation. He mentioned that 15 industrial institutions are offering on-the-job training opportunities, including stipends for students.

On the other hand, experts shed light on the significance of eradicating unemployment and equipping the youth with modern technology. They also emphasized the important role of industry-academia linkages in meeting the challenges of the modern day. They called for the provision of technology-based expertise to train the talent in line with industry demands.

Officials from the IT Board showed their commitment to transforming KP into a center of digital skills and contributing its share in the global digital economy. They shared plans to make the province a hub for digital training and development.

Also read:

MoiTT Initiates Groundbreaking National Cyber Security Framework