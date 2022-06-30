The Science & Technology and Information Technology Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government has forged agreements with a number of institutions and organizations for five significant Information Technology initiatives. These include the Establishment of Citizen Facilitation Centres, Nano Degree Program for imparting digital skills to the youth, Paperless Government Program, Establishment of Digital City Haripur, and Science & Technology Museum Mardan. Overall, these projects are anticipated to cost a total of Rs. 6 billion.

KP Govt Signs Agreement with Various Organizations for Multiple IT Projects

a) Agreement with NADRA to build Citizen Facilitation Centers

In order to build Citizen Facilitation Centres in the province, an agreement was struck with NADRA. In the first phase, Citizen Facilitation Centres would be established at seven divisional headquarters, and then they will be expanded to additional districts. This project, which is anticipated to cost Rs. 2.1 billion.

b) Agreement with Udacity to Develop a Nano Degree Program

The second agreement was reached with Udacity, a well-known company, to develop a Nano degree program to provide kids with digital skills. This would be the first and only program of its kind in Pakistan, granting Nano Degrees to 400 young people from the area. For this reason, a digital economy and skills hub would be constructed in the city of Mardan.

c) Agreement with NETSOL to Implement Provincial Government’s Paperless Program

During the occasion, an agreement was also forged with NETSOL to implement the provincial government’s Paperless Government Program. The Paperless Government Program is a significant step toward Digital Governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the first of its type in Pakistan. The adoption of this wonderful initiative will undoubtedly increase provincial departmental transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

d) Agreement with NLC for the establishment of Pakistan Digital City

Similarly, a contract was signed with the National Logistic Cell (NLC) for the establishment of Pakistan Digital City as the first special technology zone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the first purpose-built STZs in Pakistan. The establishment of the digital city in Haripur over an area of 87 Kanals would generate over 20,000 direct, indirect, and induced high-tech jobs in the province.

e) Agreement with GSK to Establish Science & Technology Museum in Mardan

Finally, a deal was also made with GSK in order to create a Science & Technology Museum in Mardan. This museum will act as a catalyst for promoting science & technology and giving the public more exposure to these fields through a variety of channels. The anticipated cost to establish the Museum is PKR 3 billion.

Attendees of the Signing Ceremony:

The contract signing ceremony was held yesterday with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as the chief guest. Other attendees of the ceremony include provincial cabinet members Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Anwar Zeb, Akbar Ayub, Mohibullah, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, representatives from concerned organizations, and officials from the related departments.

