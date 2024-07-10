KP Govt to Set up Cybersecurity Institute to Educate Youth

There is good news for all students of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Recently, a meeting took place between Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, and administrative secretaries of Higher Education and Science Technology and Information Technology departments, among other officials. During the meeting, it was decided that the provincial government would establish a cybersecurity institute of international standards in Peshawar. The primary goal of the provincial government is to offer cybersecurity education to the youth

According to the details, the new institute will be set up in an existing government building. It will higher education degree programs including bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD programs in cyber security. The chief minister directed the heads of the Higher Education and ST&IT departments to finalize the details and submit feasible proposals for formal approval as soon as possible.

CM Gandapur emphasized the need for a specialized cybersecurity institute in the province. He promised the provincial government’s full support, prioritizing all essential resources to set it up and running. He also stressed investing in the IT sector, shedding light on its immense potential for the province.

CM also revealed the government’s ambitions to expand these cyber security institutes to divisional headquarters at a later stage. He also highlighted the provincial government’s efforts to offer modern information technology education and training to the youth.

