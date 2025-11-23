KP Introduces Digital Payments Act 2025 to Promote Cashless Economy

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has taken a major step toward a modern, digital economy. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has approved the KP Digital Payments Act 2025. This is the first law of its kind in Pakistan. It aims to create a strong legal framework for a cashless economy in the province.

The draft bill will now be presented to the provincial cabinet for formal approval. Once passed, K-P will lead the country in promoting digital financial systems. The law requires all government departments, businesses, and service providers to adopt QR code-based digital payments.

CM Afridi said this change will make payments faster and easier. It will also increase transparency and reduce the risks linked with cash transactions. Citizens and businesses will find it more convenient to pay digitally.

For small and informal businesses, the law offers relief. For the first two years, any QR code payments received by previously undocumented businesses will not be used to impose new direct sales tax liabilities. This will encourage small businesses to join the formal economy without fear of immediate taxation.

However, refusing to accept digital payments or charging extra fees will be considered a violation of the law. This ensures that adoption of digital payments becomes widespread across all sectors.

The chief minister said the law will accelerate financial inclusion. It will reduce reliance on cash and help build a modern provincial economy. Strong safeguards will also protect consumer and business data. The digital system will meet international standards for security and privacy.

To support implementation, the government plans to introduce public Wi-Fi and other digital services in commercial areas. Financial and digital literacy will also be included in school curricula. District-level structures will oversee training programs and assist businesses in adopting digital payments.

CM Afridi highlighted that this initiative positions K-P as Pakistan’s first cashless model economy. He added that the law could serve as a roadmap for other provinces and the federal government. A modern digital payment system is essential in today’s world. It will also simplify transactions for citizens and businesses alike.

The chief minister also said that widespread digital payment adoption will reduce corruption. It will strengthen government revenue and support data-driven policymaking. Government institutions will also operate more efficiently. Above all, the move will build public trust in governance and state institutions.

By approving the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Digital Payments Act 2025, the province is taking a strong step toward digital transformation. The law will also modernize payments, expand financial inclusion, and create a secure, transparent, and efficient digital economy. This marks a major milestone in K-P’s journey toward a cashless future.

Citizens and businesses are expected to benefit from faster, safer, and more convenient transactions. The act also signals Pakistan’s readiness to embrace technology-driven governance. K-P is now set to become a national model for cashless economic growth and digital innovation.