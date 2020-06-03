KP Launches a Mobile App to Report Abuse and Harrasment

The KPK government, in collaboration with Zomung Joundon, a private organization which is a part of the women protection wing, has launched a mobile app and a website to report abuse against women, children, and transgenders.

This is the very first time an application of this nature has been developed in the province. It arrives at a time when domestic abuse and child abuse are on the rise amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. According to the available statistics, since the lockdown began, more than 500 cases of domestic violence were reported in the province of KP alone.

KP Launches a Mobile App to Report Abuse and Harassment

Currently, the app is available in eight different languages, including Urdu, English, Pashto, Chinese, and Arabic. According to Wafa Wazir, the Women Protection Wing Chairperson, the victims can easily register reports of abuse with the help of application since it is designed to be user friendly and has a very simple user interface.

As soon as the complaint is filed, the Women Protection Wing staff will contact the filer and send the concerns to authorities within one hour. The wing has formed a special team for contacting legal experts, psychological experts, police, and the federal investigation agency. All the organizations will be taken into confidence as soon as the charge is reported.

Wafa Wazir also told that the platform will file complaints keeping the filer’s identity confidential, which is a huge concern for the majority of women in the region.

