KP Plans to digitalize food warehouses for Eradicating Corruption

The government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is digitizing many things in order to make living easier for citizens. This time KP has announced that it is working on digitizing the food warehouses by modernizing the food department’s database.

During a meeting chaired by KP food and IT Minister Atif Khan, it was noted that digitalization is PM’s dream and all the sectors throughout Pakistan should work on modern means in order to get work more streamlined than before. The digitalization of the Food warehouses will not only make the whole work smooth but will also wipe out the corruption from the department.

Digitalizing food warehouses will provide Effective Monitoring

Keeping in view this, the concerned authorities are also directed to take all the necessary steps for the digitalizing of the food department. Atif khan also asked the food authorities to carry on drives for ensuring the quality of food commodities including flour. He asked to carry on special monitoring of food products in collaboration with Food Safety Authority.

He also ensured that soon low-cost flour will be made available in the market. He added that the investigation will be reinstated against the suspended officials that did the corrupt practices and will be given punishment according to the law.

This is not the first initiative from the KP government. The government is working very religiously towards the development of the province. Just recently, KP has launched Noon Academy which is an online app for exam preparation. KPK also created Pakistan’s first-ever crypto advisory committee and appointed Waqar Zaka as Cryptocurrency Expert. The list doesn’t end here, a few months back KPK rolled out Mustahiq App to ease zakat distribution in the province. While the list is very long, all these initiatives mentioned above are for the year 2021, and last but not least, in the same year, the KP govt approved Rs.3.8 billion interest-free loans to help youth with acquiring education.

The government is also working on an app for Reporting Broken Roads.




