KP Police Enforce Social Media Ban For On-Duty Officers

In a move to curb social media usage by police officers, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police Department has officially banned police personnel from using social media platforms while on duty. The decision was recently communicated through an official letter to all regional and district police officers. The KP Police have enforced a social media ban, prohibiting officers and personnel from using platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and others

KP & Punjab Police Issue Social Media Ban to Enhance Professionalism in Force

The letter from the KP Police clearly states that officers and personnel are not allowed to use social media while on duty. The directive comes with orders to regional police officers to ensure the policy’s strict implementation. Moreover, the department wants to strictly implement rules on personal social media activity. It is pertinent to mention that this decision follows the lead of Punjab. In a recent development, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced a similar ban on social media usage for police officers. The decision was taken when multiple videos of Punjab police officers and female personnel went viral, sparking concerns over professionalism and conduct while on duty.

In Punjab, the basic purpose of the ban was to eliminate distractions. Moreover, the government wants to ensure that police officers focus on their duties. The Inspector General (IG) of the Punjab Police quickly enforced a social media usage policy, warning officers and personnel that strict departmental action would be taken against those caught posting content in uniform.

The new policy underscores that all official police activities will be communicated only through official channels, managed by the District Police Officer (DPO) or unit heads. Moreover, officers are prohibited from sharing personal, political, or religious views on social media platforms without permission from their respective superiors. This social media usage crackdown aims to infuse discipline and professionalism within the police department. As the influence of social media grows, these measures will prevent any further distractions or unprofessional behavior from being publicly broadcast.

