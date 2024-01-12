KP Police Launches 2 Apps to Facilitate Citizens

Digitalization has become the need of the hour as it offers convenience to the masses. In this regard, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police have introduced e-policing and Safe Election digital apps. The new digitization efforts aim to prevent crimes by offering citizens easy access to police services.

While talking about the new apps, DIG IT, Irfan Tariq, said that the e-policing app includes the data of suspects nationwide, including KP. It will lead to the rapid identification of criminals and vehicles. Moreover, the e-safe election app has been developed for the security plan, which includes all elements of the election arrangements.

In addition, the introduction of an e-policing app addresses the concerns of citizens. The DIG noted that the app will be accessible to officers stationed at the checkposts, simplifying problem-solving procedures.

It is pertinent to mention here that the app already includes the details of more than 750,000 individuals accused of multiple crimes over the course of the past three years. The comprehensive database intends to simplify the identification and apprehension of crime suspects.

