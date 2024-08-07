KP Province Lagging Behind in Internet Speeds

A recent report has revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province is grappling with the slowest internet speeds in Pakistan. The findings have raised concerns about the province’s digital infrastructure and its ability to keep pace with the country’s overall digital development.

The report compiled and compared internet speeds across different regions of Pakistan. The data revealed a significant disparity, with KP consistently registering lower average download and upload speeds compared to other provinces.

Several factors contribute to the slow internet speeds in KP. Limited infrastructure, geographical challenges, and a lower penetration rate of broadband services are among the primary causes. The mountainous terrain in certain parts of the province presents obstacles for the deployment of fiber optic cables and other telecommunication infrastructure.

The slow internet speeds have a profound impact on various sectors, including education, healthcare, and business. Students and teachers face difficulties in accessing online resources, while healthcare professionals struggle with telemedicine services. Moreover, businesses in KP are at a competitive disadvantage due to limited connectivity.

To address this issue, the provincial government and telecom operators need to collaborate to expand internet infrastructure and improve connectivity. Investing in fiber optic networks, upgrading existing infrastructure, and promoting digital literacy are crucial steps towards bridging the digital divide.

As Pakistan strives to become a digital economy, ensuring equitable access to high-speed internet is essential. By prioritizing the development of digital infrastructure in KP and other underserved areas, the government can unlock the full potential of the country’s digital transformation.