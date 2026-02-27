The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has officially introduced the Digital Internship Program 2025-26 to support and empower women across the province. The initiative focuses on equipping women with practical digital skills and professional experience to help them build strong careers in the technology sector.

KPITB Launches Digital Internship Program 2025-26 for Women – Here’s How to Apply

Interested female candidates can apply online through the official portal at joinit.kp.gov.pk/list/jobs. The last date to submit applications is March 13, 2026. Applicants should complete their submissions before the deadline to ensure consideration.

The Digital Internship Program 2025–26 represents a significant opportunity for women who want to enter the technology field. With financial support, specialized training, and professional placements, the initiative aims to prepare participants for meaningful roles in the evolving digital economy.

Monthly Stipend of Rs30,000 for Six Months

Under this program, selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs30,000 for a duration of six months. The financial support will reduce barriers to participation and allow interns to fully concentrate on learning and professional growth. By offering paid internships, KPITB aims to ensure that talented women can benefit from the opportunity regardless of their financial background.

Training in High-Demand Digital Fields

The internship program offers training in several emerging and in-demand areas of technology. These include Artificial Intelligence (AI), UI/UX design, web development, application development, graphic design, and digital marketing. Each of these fields plays a significant role in today’s digital economy and offers strong employment potential.

The program will align participants’ skills with current industry needs. By focusing on practical and modern technologies, KPITB aims to prepare women for real-world challenges in the tech industry.

Hands-On Experience in Professional Environments

Beyond technical training, the program emphasizes hands-on experience. Selected interns will be placed in IT Park companies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in the Digital Transformation Unit and relevant headquarters. This placement will allow participants to work in professional settings. They will contribute to live projects and gain direct exposure to workplace practices.

Such real-world experience is essential for building confidence, improving technical ability, and understanding industry standards. It also strengthens a candidate’s resume and increases future employment opportunities.

Promoting Women’s Participation in the Digital Economy

Officials have stated that the initiative is part of a broader effort to increase women’s representation in the digital and technology sectors. While the tech industry continues to grow rapidly, women are still underrepresented in many technical roles. Through this program, KPITB aims to bridge that gap by providing structured support, skill development, and career pathways.

By enhancing technical skills and professional exposure, the program seeks to create better job prospects and long-term career growth for women in the province.

