KPITB Opens Applications for Innovation Fellowship Program 2021

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board (KPITB), Code for Pakistan (CfP), and The World Bank Group have partnered to launch the seventh cycle of the KP Civic Innovation Fellowship Program. KP government has opened applications for the innovation fellowship program 2021.

The innovation fellowship program includes a team of talented technologists, developers, and designers who collaborate to build tech solutions, inspire citizen engagement, improve government processes, and show how to innovate in public services.

Under this program, Individuals can get a chance to work with the government for developing digital solutions for citizens aiming at improving government service delivery.

While one of the best benefits is experience, others include a monthly stipend of Rs. 30,000/- for six months, professional mentorship, free workspace, leadership development training, and above all a chance to work with the Government to bring about a change in the digital landscape of KP.

When to Apply:

Last date to apply: 31st July

Stipend: 30,000/month

Duration: 6 months

Location: Durshal Peshawar, KP

Total positions: 20

How to Apply:

One can apply for this program by clicking on this link: bit.ly/kpfellowship2021 and filling a form of 20 pages.

Equipping youth with these digital solutions can help solve problems in a variety of public domains, such as economic development, healthcare, open data, citizen engagement, transportation, education & others. Indeed such initiatives are a good sign for the development of the province. So let’s hope we get to see other such steps as well that will help in bringing digital revolutions.

