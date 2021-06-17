In recent times, we have seen that the Pakistani government is focusing on establishing IT parks in different corners of the country and even in remote areas. In another milestone achievement, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, and the University of Science and Technology, Bannu, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing the first-ever technology park in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KPITB, PSEB & UST Sign an MoU to Establish Technology Park in Bannu

The MoU signing ceremony for the establishment of the technology park was attended by Syed Aminul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Science, Technology & IT, KP, Dr. Sohail Rajput, Federal Secretary IT, and senior officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

The managing director of PSEB, Osman Nasir, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Science and Technology, Bannu, Prof Dr. Khairuz Zamanandm, and MD KP IT Board Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, signed the MoU for setting up the software technology park

Federal Minister Haque said that the country’s IT industry has managed to achieve remarkable expansion and export growth as witnessed in the economic survey 2021. The incumbent government is emphasizing the development of the IT industry in the secondary cities and remote areas of Pakistan to achieve holistic economic growth apart from Pakistan’s major tech hubs like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Currently, the work is going on for setting up software technology parks in different universities like the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) Karachi, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, and the Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Sciences and Technology University (QUEST), Nawabshah.

Right now, there are about 19 software technology parks across the country with 1.2million sq ft of space offering state-of-the-art facilities to tech firms.

Check out? ‘IT Mein Paisa Hai’ Program Introduce to Encourage Youth Towards the Information Technology Sector



