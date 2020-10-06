KPITB Rolls Out E-commerce and SDGs Diploma Program For the Youth of KP

Recently, the Advisor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Information Technology (KPITB) Department, Zia Bangash officially launched the e-commerce and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Diploma Program for the Youth of the province. The training program was rolled out in partnership with the Center of Information Technology (CIT).

During the launching ceremony, the advisor Mr. Bangash explained the warm response that the program had already accumulated. According to him,

The program will train 500 youth in the province in e-commerce and SDGs. More than 1,500 applications have been received for the program.

He further told that the government of KP is very concerned about teaching modern skills such as e-commerce to the youth of KP. The propagation of these skills will enable the young generation to start their own businesses and eventually become financially independent.

Ammar Jafri who is secretary Science and Information Technology and e-Pakistan founder was among the attendees of the launch ceremony. He highlighted an important aspect of this program,

All courses will be free and online for the convenience of youth.

The launch of this program solely can be viewed as part of a larger process that is bringing forth a digital transformation in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With the number of 3G/4G users rising all over the country, more and more people are able to access the digital opportunities that will enable them to become skilled workers and contributors to the country’s progress in this modern digital age.

In a statement, the KPITB said,

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is undergoing a digital transformation, with rapidly expanding mobile and internet connections with a strategy to expand digital access, digital governance, digital economy, and digital skills.

