The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government has introduced a new biometric verification system for vehicle registration and ownership transfer, commonly known as transfer of ownership. The initiative has been launched by the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department in collaboration with NADRA to make the entire process more secure and transparent.

Under the new system, all vehicle owners in the province will be required to undergo biometric verification at the time of new vehicle registration or transfer of ownership. This process will help verify the identity of buyers and sellers, minimizing the risks of fraud, fake ownership, and illegal transfers.

KPK Announces Biometric Verification for Vehicle Registration and Ownership Transfer

According to the department, the biometric verification system will be officially implemented from November 2025. After this date, biometric verification will become mandatory for every transaction related to vehicle registration or transfer. The government has urged all citizens to complete the process promptly to avoid inconvenience later on.

Officials explained that this step is part of the provincial government’s broader vision to modernize public services using digital technology. The system aims to enhance public trust, improve record accuracy, and ensure that all vehicle transactions are conducted in a safe and verifiable manner.

The Excise Department has also emphasized that this initiative will not only curb illegal activities but also make the registration process faster and more efficient. It will particularly help law enforcement agencies in tracing vehicles and preventing misuse.

Vehicle owners across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are encouraged to visit their nearest Excise and Taxation Office for further guidance and to complete the biometric verification process well before the new system becomes mandatory.

