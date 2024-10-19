KPK Establishes Women’s Center of Excellence to Empower 2,000 Women with Digital Skills

In a tremendous step forward for women’s empowerment, the Department of Higher Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), in collaboration with the British Council, announced the launch of a Women’s Center of Excellence. This center will equip women with cutting-edge digital skills. After a rigorous selection process among seven government universities, the KP government has decided to establish it at IM Sciences Peshawar.

The center will train over 2,000 women in more than 50 advanced digital skills, including data science, artificial intelligence (AI), mobile app development, and web design. This project aims to enable women to compete in the global job market, giving them the tools to work remotely and contribute to the digital economy from the comfort of their homes.

This initiative marks a noteworthy breakthrough for women in KPK, where access to digital education has traditionally been limited. The Women’s Center of Excellence is anticipated to have a lasting impact on the region as it will offer a comprehensive program to teach highly sought-after skills. Moreover, it will empower women to pursue career opportunities in tech fields that are often out of reach.

The collaboration with the British Council further improves the credibility and scope of the program. Moreover, it ensures that the curriculum is designed to meet international standards. The skills taught at the center will help bridge the gender gap in tech-related professions. Moreover, they will prepare women for roles in industries such as AI, software development, and digital marketing.

The advanced training will allow women to compete globally. Whether it’s securing freelance work, starting their own businesses, or contributing to the growing tech industry in Pakistan, the opportunities for KP women are expected to grow. The focus on helping women to work from home aligns with the region’s socio-cultural context, providing an easy way for women to integrate into the workforce. This project highlights the importance of digital inclusion. Furthermore, it is poised to create a ripple effect, inspiring more initiatives for women’s empowerment across Pakistan.

