KPK Govt Bans Mobile Phone Usage in Schools

Mobile phone usage has become the norm of the day and even the majority of teachers and staff use their phones during office hours. In this regard, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has enforced a ban on mobile phone usage during school hours in all government schools across the province. This move aims to minimize distractions and improve the learning environment for students.

The Directorate of Education has issued a letter to district education officers, that emphasizes the negative impact of mobile phone use on the studies of students. It requires teachers and staff to refrain from using their phones during school hours.

Moreover, the directive maintains that mobile phones can disturb the learning process and distract students from their studies. Consequently, concerned authorities are required to collect mobile phones from all staff members at the start of the school day. In case of an emergency, staff members are instructed to use PTCL landline phones.

In addition, the directives say that staff members are only allowed to use their mobile phones during designated breaks or when classes are not in session. In addition, any requests to take pictures or videos using mobile phones must be approved by the heads of the respective institutions.

This new initiative by the KP government echoes growing concerns about the potential detrimental effects of excessive mobile phone use on educational performance and overall student well-being.