KPK Rolled out Mustahiq App to Ease Zakat Distribution

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Apr 21, 2021
KP has rolled out Mustahiq app facilitating users to pay Zakat with ease and comfort of their home. This app will help users know about multiple Zakat schemes currently going on. Launched by Minister for Zakat and Ushr in KPK, Mr. Anwar Zeb, this app will make the social welfare process paperless and seamless.

Mustahik app is developed under the Cycle of the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Programme, which is a partnership between KPITB, Code for Pakistan, and The World Bank Group.

The best thing about this app is that it is available in local languages so that most of the population is able to understand it. Furthermore, this app gives access to the designated person who is in charge of the ongoing programs at hospitals and district levels.

The Zakat and Usher department in KP looks after the vulnerable and marginalized communities and populations. Preferences are given to the poor, divorced women, disabled persons, orphans, and drug addicts. This app is launched in the month of Ramadan as people generously contributing during this holy month.

While there were many awareness schemes offered by Zakat and Ushr ministry, the information regarding them was not available to the general public. This app will help people access the information which will not only be helpful for the deserving people but also for those who can donate from the comfort of their home.

This app is currently available for Android users only and might be launched for iOS later on.

Photo of Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique is a Tech writer specializing in the intersection of tech and culture. She likes photography, VR, electronic music, coffee, and baking.
