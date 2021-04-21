KP has rolled out Mustahiq app facilitating users to pay Zakat with ease and comfort of their home. This app will help users know about multiple Zakat schemes currently going on. Launched by Minister for Zakat and Ushr in KPK, Mr. Anwar Zeb, this app will make the social welfare process paperless and seamless.

Mustahik app is developed under the Cycle of the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Programme, which is a partnership between KPITB, Code for Pakistan, and The World Bank Group.

The best thing about this app is that it is available in local languages so that most of the population is able to understand it. Furthermore, this app gives access to the designated person who is in charge of the ongoing programs at hospitals and district levels.

KPK Rolled out Mustahiq App to Ease Zakat Distribution

The Zakat and Usher department in KP looks after the vulnerable and marginalized communities and populations. Preferences are given to the poor, divorced women, disabled persons, orphans, and drug addicts. This app is launched in the month of Ramadan as people generously contributing during this holy month.

Mustahiq App launched; to provide easy localized information about various #KPZakat schemes, location of hospitals and contact information of local zakat representatives to the general public and many other features.#KPGoesTech #TechDrivenKP pic.twitter.com/C4hubxyVmG — Zia Ullah Bangash (@ZiaBangashPTI) April 16, 2021

While there were many awareness schemes offered by Zakat and Ushr ministry, the information regarding them was not available to the general public. This app will help people access the information which will not only be helpful for the deserving people but also for those who can donate from the comfort of their home.

This app is currently available for Android users only and might be launched for iOS later on.

Also Read: Asaan Zakat Charity Initiative’s Third Year Announced by Daraz