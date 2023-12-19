KPK Vehicle Verification: Simplified Methods for Car Owners

Vehicle verification in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) helps track stolen or illegally obtained vehicles, curbing vehicle-related crimes like theft and smuggling. When a vehicle is registered and verified, it becomes easier for authorities to keep tabs on its ownership and usage, making it harder for criminals to operate undetected. This process acts as a safeguard, making sure that vehicles on the road are legitimate and owned by lawful individuals. In this article, we have come across two ways to verify your vehicles in KPK.

Methods to verify the registration of the vehicle in KPK:

KPK has provided the facility to register vehicles online and check the registration of any vehicle, i.e., motorbikes, commercial vehicles, private vehicles, cars, etc., in all major cities of the province.

Online Vehicle Verification Through Official Website

Vehicle Verification By Visiting The KPK Tax and Excise Department Office

Online Vehicle Verification in KPK Through Official Website

Here are the simple steps you have to follow if you want to verify your vehicle in KPK online. Let’s have a look:

First, visit the official website of the Excise and Taxation Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Afterwards, click on the link to verify any vehicle online.

The field for verification is captioned “Vehicle Number/Registration Number.” Enter the alphanumeric digits from the vehicle’s number plate.

Provide other relevant data with a registration number that includes:

District

Register

Type of Vehicle Registration Number

After filling out the form, click on the search button

Online Application for Vehicle Verification in KPK:

You can also visit the application for online verification of vehicles in KP. The application allows you to search for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department-registered vehicles throughout the country. Here is how it can be done:

Install the application Zama KP from the Google Play Store or Apple Store. You can log in through your mobile number or email address. After entering the correct credentials, you will be logged in to the app. You will get a screen like this.

Now click on the vehicle verification. Select the district and enter the vehicle registration number.

After entering the vehicle registration number, you can view basic information about a vehicle registered with KP’s Excise and Taxation Department.

Here is the detail you can view on the application.

Owner’s name

Father/Husband name

Maker

Chassis number

Engine number

Make name

Model

Color

Token tax paid up to

Vehicle Verification By Visiting The KPK Tax and Excise Department

Suppose the vehicle information appearing on the website is incorrect or needs modification in any field, be it a spelling error or an issue of unpaid taxes. You can visit the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department of the Government of KPK to resolve the issue.

Document Required for Vehicle Verification

Here is a list of documents you will need for KPK vehicle verification.

Vehicle Registration Book

License Plate Number

Token Tax Record

Return File

Sale Receipt

Sale Invoice

Delivery Letter

Peshawar Office:

For vehicle verification in Peshawar, you have to visit the head office of the KPK Excise and Taxation Department.

Address: Shami Road, Bashirabad, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shami Road, Bashirabad, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Contact No.: 091–9212260

If you want to check vehicle verification in other provinces, please visit:

