KPK’s Electronic Jaidad Card Poses a Threat to Land Mafia

In a move aimed at modernizing land record access, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, announced the launch of an Electronic Jaidad Card. The Electronic Jaidad Card will be equipped with a QR code, allowing citizens to access all of their land records simply by scanning it with a smartphone. If implemented successfully, it will streamline processes, and prevent manipulation of land records. According to a source, the e-Jaidadad card will initially be introduced in the merged districts and will function as an e-passbook.

The decision was taken during a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, which was attended by Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Abbasi, Additional Chief Secretaries Muhammad Abid Majeed and Ikramullah Khan, Senior Member of the Board of Revenue Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, and other senior officials. The officials were briefed on the operational aspects of the Jaidad Card, and how it could simplify access to land records and enhance data security.

Chief Minister Gandapur said that the initiative highlights the government’s commitment to integrating Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in public services. He added that by leveraging ICT for land record management, the provincial government seeks to resolve property disputes more efficiently and improve overall transparency. Moreover, the Chief Minister also instructed authorities to speed up the card’s formal launch.

The initiative is part of the province’s ongoing land record reforms and will offer citizens a secure and convenient way to access their land records through an integrated digital system.

Also read:

KPK Establishes Women’s Center of Excellence to Empower 2,000 Women with Digital Skills