KPPSC Job FAQs: Common Questions Answered

Like all other Public Service Commissions, KPPSC also performs two basic functions. It conducts tests and exams for recruitment to the KPK civil service. Moreover, it also advises the governor on matters related to recruitment methods for services and posts. I’ll share some common questions about KPPSC jobs and their hiring procedure in this blog. So, let’s dig into it.

FAQs About KPPSC Jobs & Hiring Process

How Can I Apply for KPPSC jobs in 2023?

The procedure is quite simple. You can head to the online portal and follow these steps:

Register or log into your account

Select the KPPSC Post you want to apply for

Submit the required documents & apply

What Is The Deposit Fee For Online KPPSC Application?

PKR 500.

Is It Necessary To Deposit Application Fee Against Your CNIC?

Yes, it is. You cannot apply for a KPPSC post against anyone else’s CNIC. It will not be processed.

How Can I Get a Transaction ID?

You will receive a transaction ID through SMS after the successful submission of your application.

Share Payment Methods For KPPSC Application Fee.

You can only deposit the application fee via Easypaisa / Jazz Cash Agent. Other payment methods like ATMs, IVR, call centers, web, POS, cash deposit machines (CDM), and mobile apps will not be verified.

How To Submit Application Fees Via Easy Paisa?

Dial *786# on your mobile phone

Type 4 Payments Option

Type 4 Corporate

Type 3 For Fee Collection

Type 3 For KPPSC

Type 2 For General Recruitment or Type 1 For PMS

Enter Your CNIC

Enter the PIN for Payment

How To Submit Application Fees Via Jazz Cash?

Dial *786# on your mobile phone

Type 5 For Payments Option

Type 1 For Government Fees

Type 6 For KPPSC

Type 1 For General Recruitment or Type 2 For PMS

Enter Your CNIC

Enter the PIN for Payment

Do KPPSC Accept Bank Challans For Fees?

No, bank challans are not acceptable.

Can I Apply For a KPPSC Post From Abroad?

The commission will accept the prescribed application form of an eligible candidate from abroad before the closing date given in the advertisement.

Fill out the form and attach all appropriate documents.

An abroad candidate can also apply on plain paper, telling about particulars of his age, qualification, experience, and domicile, along with supporting documents.

Send it to the address: KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

2 Fort Road, Peshawar, Cantt Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

When the candidate returns to Pakistan, he will have to fill out the proper application form. Moreover, he will have to change this downloaded version of the form to the original one. Applicant also needs to attach a passport photocopy showing his or her status.

Which Bank Branches Provide Application Forms?

You can get application forms from these branches of NBP Bank in KP:

Parachinar, Mardan, Swabi, Malakand, Shangla, Chitral, Timargara, Daggar, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Karak, Kohat, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Abbottabad, Haripur, and Mansehra.

Saddar Road Branch, Tehkal Payan Branch, and G.T Road (Nishtar Abad) Branch Peshawar. Tehsil Bazar Branch Charsadda, Nowshera Cantt: Branch, Bank Square Branch Mingora, and City Branch Tank.

What Is The Official Short Code For KPPSC?

According to the commission, 8666 will be the official short code / SMS code for KPPSC. All candidates are requested not to ignore or delete the SMS received from 8666.