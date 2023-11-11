Krave Mart Funding Success Signals a Profitable Path Forward for Pakistan’s Grocery Delivery Market

Krave Mart, a grocery delivery startup based in Karachi, has successfully secured $6.25 million in funding, making it Pakistan’s third-largest funding round of the year, according to a report by Bloomberg. Kassim Shroff, the CEO of Krave Mart, stated that the funding was raised over the past year, and the company aims to achieve profitability by 2024.

The funding round saw participation from various investors, including Y Combinator, former football manager and player Keisuke Honda, JAM Fund, Rebel Fund, and Decart Ventures, along with existing backers like Conjunction Capital and Zayn Capital. This financial boost is crucial for Krave Mart’s plans for future growth.

The funding success of Krave Mart contrasts with the broader trend of declining startup investments in Pakistan. During the April-June 2023 quarter, Pakistani startups attracted a mere $5.2 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 95%. However, there remains optimism for the future, as Pakistan’s caretaker IT minister, Dr Umar Saif, has expressed a commitment to revitalizing the startup ecosystem with the launch of the ‘Pakistan Startup Fund.’

See Also: Funding Dries Up: Pakistan’s Startup Ecosystem Suffers in Q3 2023