According to a recent pre-order analysis by well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, demand for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max has been lower than expected. Interestingly, the regular models, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have performed better in sales compared to last year’s models. This shift in consumer interest highlights a changing trend in the market, with more buyers opting for the non-Pro versions of the iPhone.

Kuo: iPhone 16 Pro Max Sales Lag Behind, iPhone 16 Plus Leads the Way

Kuo conducted his analysis over the weekend, relying on data from Apple’s website regarding shipment times, as well as insights from a “supply chain survey.” Based on the first weekend of pre-orders, Kuo observed significant differences in demand for the various iPhone 16 models:

iPhone 16 Pro Max sales were down by 16% compared to last year.

sales were down by 16% compared to last year. iPhone 16 Pro sales saw an even larger decline of 27%.

sales saw an even larger decline of 27%. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Plus showed a strong increase in demand, up by 48% compared to last year.

showed a strong increase in demand, up by 48% compared to last year. The standard iPhone 16 also experienced a boost, with sales up by 10% year-over-year.

These numbers suggest that consumers are showing more interest in the regular iPhones this year, with the larger-sized iPhone 16 Plus being particularly popular. In contrast, the Pro models, which typically offer more advanced features, have not generated as much excitement this time around.

Overall iPhone 16 Sales Performance

Despite the success of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, the overall iPhone 16 lineup sold approximately 37 million units during the first weekend of pre-orders, representing a decline of around 12.7% compared to the iPhone 15 lineup’s first weekend sales. This indicates that while there is growth in demand for the standard models, the sharp decline in interest for the Pro models, particularly the iPhone 16 Pro, has outweighed this growth.

Factors Affecting iPhone 16 Pro Max Supply

Kuo also pointed out that higher production yields for the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s new tetraprism camera (which features a 5x telephoto lens) have resulted in a greater supply of this model compared to last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to Kuo’s analysis, Apple produced 6 million units of the iPhone 16 Pro Max before its launch, which is an increase of 106% from the production levels of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This improvement in production capacity has allowed Apple to meet demand more effectively, but it hasn’t translated into higher sales.

Future Strategies for Apple

In response to the lower-than-expected demand for the iPhone 16 Pro models, Kuo speculated that Apple may need to adopt more aggressive product strategies in 2025 to stimulate market demand. If upcoming promotions and features like Apple Intelligence do not significantly boost sales, Apple could make changes to its product offerings to better capture consumer interest.

Consumer Interest

The apparent shift in consumer preference toward the regular iPhone models, particularly the iPhone 16 Plus, raises questions about the future of the Pro line. With more affordable options offering solid performance, consumers may be rethinking the value of the more expensive Pro models.

Has the iPhone 16 caught your attention enough to upgrade? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!

