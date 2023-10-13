Kuo’s Insight: iPhones Delay Adoption of RCC for Slimmer Boards Until 2025

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently stated that iPhones won’t use resin-coated copper (RCC) foil for their printed circuit boards until 2025. The analyst also cited the reason why Apple won’t adopt this technology in 2024. It is owing to its “fragile characteristics” and “inability to pass drop tests.”

However, if Apple and its supplier Ajinomoto happen to make improvements in the RCC material before Q3 of 2024, then the iPhone 17 series may be able to use it.

What is Resin Coated Copper (RCC)?

RCC is the amalgamation of material of a layer of uncured B-stage resin and a layer of copper foil, which is a unique dielectric material for making multilayer circuitry, particularly in HDI printed circuit boards (PCBs).

RCC has the potential to cut down the size of circuit boards, thus freeing up space inside the ‌iPhone‌ that can be utilized for bigger batteries or any other technology. According to Kuo, RCC also makes the drilling process convenient for ‌iPhone‌ manufacturing as RCC is fiberglass-free.

It is pertinent to mention here that late last month, a Weibo circuit expert claimed that Apple would make use of RCC for circuit boards beginning in 2024, but we might not be able to see the shift until 2025.

