Kuwait restores different visas for Pakistanis

Kuwait has announced the “immediate” restoration of various visas for Pakistani citizens after a nearly 10-year hiatus. This will apply to visas for both family and commercial purposes.

The decision was made during a meeting in Kuwait City between Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Kuwait agreed to give technical visas to Pakistani employees in the medical and energy areas during the conference.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed, including bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kuwait. The interior minister brought up the visa issue with Kuwait’s prime minister, which has been suspended for Pakistanis since 2011.According to the statement, technical visas in the medical and oil areas would no longer be restricted, and Pakistanis residing in Gulf nations would be allowed to visit Kuwait with an online visa.

According to the minister ‘Sheikh Rasheed’, the prohibition on Kuwaiti visas has caused great issues for Pakistani families and businesses, and Pakistani laborer played a significant part in Kuwait’s early growth.

The Kuwaiti prime minister spoke on the occasion, saying that the two nations’ relations had spanned seven decades and that the people of Pakistan and Kuwait share a bond of love and trust. Both nations’ connections, according to Rashid, are founded on mutual brotherhood and affection. “Kuwait is regarded as a second home by all Pakistanis,” he continued.