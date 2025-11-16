Pakistan’s e-commerce sector is growing quickly, and many experts believe it has the potential to create thousands of new jobs in the next few years. The market is expanding as more people shop online and more businesses move to digital platforms. However, Pakistan’s e-commerce growth is at risk. Industry experts warn that Pakistan does not have enough skilled workers to support the sector. Without trained professionals, the country may not be able to meet its e-commerce goals.

The government is preparing E-Commerce Policy 2.0, which aims to upgrade digital trade and modernise the entire ecosystem. The policy includes several key areas, such as improving digital payments, logistics, and regulations. But many specialists argue that workforce development must be a central part of the plan. E-commerce requires specific skills that are different from the traditional IT industry. Without proper training and direction, Pakistan may struggle to achieve the targets set in the new policy.

Lack of Skilled Workers Puts Pakistan’s e-Commerce Growth at Risk

According to experts, e-commerce is a complex field that brings together technology, marketing, sales, and operations. Workers need skills in data handling, customer experience, communication, and digital tools. But Pakistan’s existing training systems are scattered and uncoordinated. There is no national strategy to develop e-commerce skills. As a result, the demand for trained professionals continues to rise while supply remains limited.

Dr Noman Said, CEO of SI Global Solutions, explained that transforming traditional commerce into digital commerce requires strong logistics, efficient delivery systems, and modern payment methods. But above all, it needs a trained workforce. He said that e-commerce is multidisciplinary and requires people who can work across different departments. This makes skill development even more important. He urged the government to introduce specialised training programmes that focus specifically on e-commerce and its different branches.

Government estimates show that more than 700,000 SMEs in Pakistan are now selling online, mostly through social media pages and digital marketplaces. This shows how quickly the sector is growing. But it also highlights the urgent need for trained workers who can support these businesses. Many small sellers struggle because they do not have access to skilled professionals in areas such as digital marketing, supply chain management, and online customer service.

Shoaib Bhatti, President of the Pakistan eCommerce Association’s Karachi Chapter, said the demand for skilled workers is higher than ever. But training opportunities across the country are still limited. Over the past decade, online marketplaces—both local and international—helped set new trends and trained some workers. Yet the shortage of qualified professionals remains a major challenge for businesses shifting to online operations.

Pakistan’s e-commerce market is valued at around $5 billion today, and the government hopes to push this to $20 billion by 2030. Achieving this goal could create thousands of jobs in digital marketing, payments, logistics, packaging, customer experience, and other fields. But this will only be possible if the country invests in its workforce.

Digital marketing specialist Hafiza Sidra Javid said that digital marketing drives online sales and is essential for e-commerce growth. She believes that specialised courses and bootcamps can help young people learn these high-demand skills. As more businesses sell through social media and online platforms, the need for trained workers in payments and logistics will also increase, creating more job opportunities.

Pakistan’s e-commerce sector is expanding, and consumer behaviour is shifting toward online shopping. But without a strong and skilled workforce, the country risks missing out on billions in economic growth and thousands of future jobs. The solution lies in investing in people today to secure the digital economy of tomorrow.