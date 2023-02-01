Lahore DEA Bans Mobile Use For Students & Teachers During School Hours

Advertisement

Just a few days back, social media was flooded with a video of a girl who was assaulted in school over an alleged leak of a drug use video to the parent of one of the attackers. In the video, it was quite clear that four girls hit the victim very brutally. Meanwhile, we can also hear the voices of boys telling them how to hit her. The sad part was that this incident took place in an elite school in Lahore named Scarsdale International School. After the video went viral, we also came across some interviews with the victim’s father on social media, where he revealed that the school didn’t corporate with his family. As a result of this whole incident, Lahore DEA has announced to ban on mobile use during school hours for both the students and the teachers.

Mobile Use Banned During School Hours

The new rules directed the administration of each school to ensure that no student has a mobile phone device within the school premises during school hours. Even though, teachers were told to not use mobile during their classes.

According to some latest reports, Punjab School Education Department had made it compulsory for all schools to submit certificates from each school head that ensures that the institute is completely drug-free. They have taken this step apart from introducing stringent measures for students and teachers. Reports claim that the notification is directed to authorities of all the public and private schools to ensure strict compliance with the new instructions.

In an effort to combat drugs in schools, Punjab has also decided to appoint drug controllers for each school. These drug controllers will check and ensure a drug-free school environment. No doubt, it is a very good initiative that will help to keep up a good environment at the institutes. As per the notification, the name of the drug controller needs to be prominently displayed in the school as well.

