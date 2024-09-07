Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Faisal Zaman recused himself on Friday from hearing a petition case that challenges the implementation of a firewall and web management system in Pakistan. After he recused himself, they referred the case to the Chief Justice for further action and reassignment to another judge.

The petition, filed by prominent lawyer Azhar Siddique, seeks legal action against the enforcement of the firewall system, which is seen as a potential threat to citizens’ access to information and digital rights. The petitioner argues that the installation of the firewall could lead to restrictions on internet access and potentially violate fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Lahore High Court Judge Recuses Himself from Firewall Petition Case

In a related case, senior journalist Hamid Mir has also filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court through lawyer Imaan Mazari. His petition opposes the installation of the firewall and internet shutdown measures, raising concerns about their negative impact on internet speeds and overall connectivity. Mir highlighted that the firewall had caused a significant drop in internet speed, which affects not only individuals but also the broader digital economy, especially young people who rely on the internet for education, work, and entrepreneurship.

The petition further emphasizes the importance of the internet as a vital tool for economic growth, particularly for the youth who form the backbone of the digital economy. It urges authorities to halt the implementation of firewalls until they consult relevant stakeholders, including digital rights experts and civil society, to ensure that any measures taken do not infringe upon citizens’ fundamental rights.

Additionally, the petitioners argue that authorities should recognize access to the Internet as a fundamental human right, particularly for those whose livelihoods depend on it. The petitioners assert that authorities should impose any restrictions on internet access only after carefully considering their impact on society and individual freedoms.

This case highlights the ongoing debate in Pakistan over internet censorship, digital rights, and the balance between security and freedom of information. These legal challenges could set a significant precedent for how the country handles internet access and regulation.

