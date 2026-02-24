A Canadian citizen who had been reported missing in Lahore has now surfaced in the custody of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), according to officials. The development has brought clarity to a case that had raised concerns among friends and observers over the past few days.

Hamza Ahmad Khan, a doctoral researcher, was presented before a local magistrate on Monday. The court sent him to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. His sudden disappearance earlier this month had led to the registration of a kidnapping case, following a complaint filed by a close friend.

Lahore “Kidnapping” Case Takes Turn as Canadian Citizen Held by NCCIA

According to the first information report (FIR) lodged at the Defence-A police station in Lahore, Hamza went missing in the early hours of February 19. He had reportedly left his residence in DHA Phase 10 and did not return. When attempts to contact him failed, concern grew among those close to him, prompting the police complaint.

However, on Monday, officials confirmed that the NCCIA had taken Hamza into custody. Authorities allege that he posted content on social media platforms, including X and Instagram, that they consider harmful to state institutions.

In a separate FIR registered by the NCCIA, the agency stated that during routine cyber patrols, it identified accounts allegedly linked to Hamza. Investigators said these accounts were spreading misinformation and disinformation targeting state institutions. The agency claimed that the suspect made the posts publicly accessible and published them deliberately.

The FIR further stated that the content inflamed public sentiment and that the suspect designed it to create unrest, fuel hostility, and disturb social order. Officials argued that such material could damage the reputation of Pakistan, both within the country and internationally.

Authorities have registered the case against Hamza under several sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. These include provisions related to offences against the dignity of a natural person, cyberstalking, and spoofing. Investigators claim that their initial analysis shows the suspect made the posts intentionally to harm the reputation of state functionaries and institutions.

According to the agency’s statement, the suspect shared what the agency described as derogatory content about the country’s constitutional and political leadership. The NCCIA maintains that such actions can have serious consequences, especially in a digital age where information spreads quickly and widely.

The situation has drawn attention due to Hamza’s status as a foreign national and an academic researcher. It also highlights the growing focus on cyber activity and online speech in Pakistan. Authorities have increasingly emphasized monitoring digital platforms for content they consider unlawful or destabilizing.

For now, Hamza remains in judicial custody as the legal process moves forward. The court proceedings in the coming weeks will shed more light on the evidence gathered by investigators and the defense he may present. The case underscores the complex intersection of digital expression, national laws, and state security in today’s interconnected world.