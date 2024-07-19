Lahore Launches Innovative WhatsApp Learning Program in Schools

In collaboration with UNICEF, the School Education Department in Lahore has announced an innovative WhatsApp learning program to boost educational standards in government schools. This initiative will initially roll out in 10 schools across Lahore. According to the latest reports, the program will train 10 parents and 5 teachers from each participating school over a 4-week session. The major goal is to improve communication and collaboration between teachers and parents, ultimately improving the quality of education in public schools.

10 Lahore Schools To Launch WhatsApp Learning Program

The comprehensive approach will elevate educational standards and create a sustainable, engaging learning environment for students across Punjab. All Lahore schools are encouraged to submit lists of interested participants. This initiative comes after the approval of a public schools reorganization program by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, which aims to rehabilitate and enhance government schools across the province.

Sources claim that Maryam Nawaz has set a goal to build and refurbish 1,000 school grounds within six months. She has also called for introducing weekly and monthly competitions in government schools to create a more engaging educational environment. Moreover, the chief minister has directed the mapping of schools to determine their needs and facilities throughout Punjab. It aims to guide future improvements and investments in the education sector.

The reorganization program also plans to regularize 14,000 Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) and Secondary School Educators (SSEs) in Punjab. The program will also provide increased job security and stability. One of the vital aspects of the initiative is the Green School Programme, boosting environmental responsibility among students. Each student will plant at least one sapling, with progress tracked digitally to provide accountability and monitor growth.

