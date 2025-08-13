Lahore Police Use AI to Arrest Gang Behind Online Taxi App Robberies

Lahore police, in collaboration with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), have arrested a four-member gang accused of robbing citizens through fake online taxi applications, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrests followed an incident on Jail Road, where the suspects allegedly fled with valuables worth millions of rupees from a passenger who had booked a ride via a ride-hailing app. The victim reported the incident through the 15 Emergency Helpline.

According to the PSCA, its virtual patrolling unit used city-wide surveillance cameras and AI-based tracking technology to trace the suspects’ vehicle. The system mapped their complete route and shared real-time location updates with police teams. Acting on this intelligence, police conducted an operation and apprehended all four suspects.

During questioning, the suspects reportedly confessed to targeting multiple victims using fraudulent ride-hailing platforms. Stolen valuables, luxury goods, vehicles, firearms, and more than 200 SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

The PSCA stated that the integration of artificial intelligence into Lahore’s surveillance network was instrumental in swiftly identifying and tracking the gang. “Real-time monitoring and AI analysis helped ensure the suspects were intercepted before they could escape the city,” a spokesperson said.

Authorities have urged the public to only use verified and reputable ride-hailing services to reduce the risk of falling victim to similar scams.

Police said investigations are continuing to determine whether the group is linked to other criminal networks operating in Punjab and beyond.

