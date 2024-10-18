The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a case against 20 individuals, including journalists and social media activists, for allegedly spreading false information about Lahore ‘rape’ case and defaming a private college. The individuals are accused of sharing misleading content about an alleged rape incident that, according to authorities, never took place. This development highlights the growing concern over the spread of misinformation through social media channels.

Lahore ‘Rape’ Case: FIA Acts Against 20 for Spreading False Information Online

The FIR was registered following a complaint from Saadia Javed, the principal of the private college involved in the controversy. According to the complaint, the accused individuals ran a malicious social media campaign, damaging the reputation of the institution by spreading false reports of an on-campus rape.

The inquiry revealed that there was no evidence supporting the alleged rape incident or even the existence of the supposed victim. CCTV footage from the college premises and interviews with security staff also confirmed that the reported incident was baseless. “The false claims created unrest among students,” the FIR noted, emphasizing the disruptive impact of the misinformation on the student body.

CM Maryam Nawaz Calls Incident a “Fabricated Story”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz addressed the rumours in a press conference, describing them as “fabricated” and deliberately spread to mislead the public. She emphasized that the false reports were aimed at stirring unrest among students. These are also harming the reputation of both the institution and the provincial government.

Maryam Nawaz also alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had a role in spreading the rumours for political gain. “The girl is not a rape victim but a victim of bad politics and conspiracy,” she stated. She also accused the opposition of using the incident to provoke public dissatisfaction.

Arrest and Investigation of Security Guard

Initially, in response to the viral reports, police detained a security guard from the college for questioning. However, after a thorough investigation, the authorities found no evidence connecting him to any assault or misconduct. The guard’s arrest was one of the first steps taken as part of the investigation after the alleged incident gained significant traction on social media.

FIA Launches Action Against Misinformation Spreaders

In addition to police efforts, the FIA launched an investigation into individuals responsible for spreading false information online. The FIA’s action was aimed at maintaining public order and preventing further unrest caused by misleading social media posts.

Girl’s Father Denies Rape Incident

Adding clarity to the situation, the father of the girl denied any assault had occurred. He explained that his daughter had suffered a back injury after slipping at home, which led to her being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He expressed dismay that his daughter’s injury was being used as the basis for protests.

“Our daughter is being used in protests that have no connection to her situation,” he said. The family provided medical reports to the police to confirm the nature of her injury. He urged the public to understand the emotional toll the false rumours have taken on the family. He further said, “Those who have daughters can feel this pain.”

Conclusion

The FIA’s action reflects the authorities’ efforts to curb misinformation and ensure accountability for those responsible for spreading false reports. The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of misinformation and how it can disrupt public order, harm reputations, and cause emotional distress to families. With investigations ongoing, the authorities aim to restore trust and prevent further misuse of social media platforms.