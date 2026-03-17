Lahore’s Iconic Liberty Market Goes Cashless with Zindigi and SBP

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Lahore, has successfully inaugurated the digitization of Liberty Market, one of the city’s most prominent commercial hubs. This milestone, completed under SBP’s visionary framework, represents a significant step toward strengthening financial inclusion and advancing Pakistan’s transition to a truly cashless economy.

The digitization of one of Lahore’s busiest commercial centres demonstrates tangible, on-ground impact and provides a replicable model for markets across the country. Through Zindigi Raast QR, merchants can receive secure and instant payments from any bank or wallet, while customers benefit from a seamless “scan and pay” experience with immediate confirmation. This integrated ecosystem enhances speed, security, transparency, and efficiency, helping create a digitally enabled, cashless marketplace.

Commenting on the launch, Atif Ishaque, Chief Business Officer stated, “This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering local businesses with modern payment solutions, making it easier for merchants to accept payments and for customers to transact digitally with confidence.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Atif Ishaque, Chief Business Officer Zindigi; Mohsin Khan, Head of Merchant Channel & Retail Sales Zindigi; Hammad Raza, Regional Business Head Central Zindigi; and Adnan Akram, Business Development Manager Zindigi. Officials from SBP included Bilal Shafqat, Deputy Chief Manager; Muhammad Hammad, Assistant Chief Manager; and Hafiz Asim Mushtaq, Senior Officer. Representing the Government of Punjab were Capt. (R) Muhammad Ali Ijaz, District Commissioner Lahore, and Abdul Sami Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Model Town.

The Liberty Market business community was represented by Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Chairman Liberty Market; Sohail Sarfraz Munj, President Liberty Market; and Darshan Singh, General Secretary.

Zindigi remains committed to collaborating with regulators, civic authorities, and business communities to promote sustainable digital adoption, empower merchants and consumers alike, and accelerate Pakistan’s transition toward a transparent and inclusive retail economy.

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