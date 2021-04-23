All the major cities of Pakistan have beauty hidden in them however if not guided properly we are not able to enjoy them. Keeping in view this issue, students of Lahore University of Management Sciences have come up with an idea to showcase the beauty of Lahore to everyone and in order to make it easier, they have developed the Lahori Khoji app.

Lahori Khoji-An App for Guided Tours of Walled City of Lahore

As the name suggests, this app provides guided tours of the Walled City of Lahore. This app was rolled out as part of World Heritage Day (April 18) celebrations.

Dr. Ali Usman Qasmi, Professor and historian at Lums, announced it on Twitter.

As part of World Heritage Day celebrations, we are launching an App providing guided tours of Lahore’s walled city:https://t.co/vVsG3Fb1fj

Our brilliant students designed the App and researched its content as part of a course offered at @LifeAtLUMS#walkinginlahore #LahoriKhoji pic.twitter.com/gWBvQQQUcp — Ali Usman Qasmi (@AU_Qasmi) April 19, 2021

While sharing the details regarding this app, Usman said that for developing a walking trail for the gate assigned to them, the students had to go through classical texts on Lahore’s history, made several trips to the walled city, identified key sites, pinned them on google maps, and wrote historical notes about them. This might look easier to read, but in actual it is a heck of a task.

My friend and Lahore-based historian, Faizan Abbas Naqvi, aka Lahore ka Khoji, worked closely with the students to supervise their research and curate their walking trails.#walkinginlahore #LahoriKhoji — Ali Usman Qasmi (@AU_Qasmi) April 19, 2021

This app can be downloaded from the Google Play store however the students might launch the iOS version later on.

