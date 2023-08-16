Lamborghini Teases a Fully Electric Supercar Tipped To Unveil On Aug 18

A few months back, Lamborghini pulled back the curtain on its highly anticipated Revuelto plug-in hybrid car. Now, the automaker is all set to debut its first fully electric supercar. Recently, the company teased the car saying that something new and thrilling is about to launch. The automaker even offered a glance at the vehicle’s upper body in an image, however in silhouette form.

Lamborghini Is All Set To Announce A New Car on Aug 18

The good part of the news is that we will not have to wait too long to know more about this mysterious EV. The automaker will show off what’s anticipated to be a concept on August 18th, during Monterey Car Week. However, we think that it will be an all-new fourth model in the lineup. It is not expected to be a version of an existing model with an electric powertrain.

Something new and truly thrilling is about to be unveiled.​

August 18th. ​

The point notable here is that please don’t expect it to be the finished product. Lambo’s first fully electric vehicle is anticipated to be still years away from production as the company promised to release such a model by 2030. We will just see a glimpse of the concept at the coming event. Like many other automakers, Lamborghini is also on the route toward full electrification. However, it seems that it will take several more years for the company to reach that point. The brand is also hoping to continue making combustion engines into the 2030s that run on synthetic fuel. So, let’s see what comes next.