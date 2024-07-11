Land Disputes in Punjab will Now be Managed Digitally

Recently, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) to digitalize land records. PITB Government Digital Services (GDS) Wing (GDS) will implement the e-filing Office Automation System (e-FOAS) to enhance the operational efficiency of the PLRA.

The MoU was signed by DG GDS Wing Waseem Bhatti and DG PLRA Ikram ul Haq. As per the agreement, all PLRA office operations will now be overseen digitally. The DG GDS said that the PITB wing is committed to achieving the objective of making Punjab a fully digital province. Moreover, he said that by implementing e-FOAS in government offices, the Punjab government is saving billions of rupees from the national exchequer and improving service delivery.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that the implementation of the e-FOAS system is ongoing under the direction of PITB Chairman Faisal Yusuf and the supervision of DG.

According to an official statement, the implementation of the e-FOAS system is a significant step towards streamlining office affairs and enhancing the efficiency of government operations. The office automation system has become essential for government departments because of its utility and efficiency, it added.

