The Lapsus$ hacking gang has returned after a brief “break.” In yet another phishing attack, Lapsus$ claimed to have stolen 70GB of data from Globant, a multinational software development corporation based in Luxembourg that has some of the world’s largest companies as clients, according to the gang’s Telegram channel. “We are officially back from a vacation,” the group wrote on its channel.

Security researcher Dominic Alvieri uploaded screenshots of the leaked data on Twitter, which claimed to reveal folders with the names of a number of worldwide companies, including shipping and logistics company DHL, US cable network C-Span, and French bank BNP Paribas.

Lapsus$ Hacking Group is Back With Another Phishing Attack

Facebook and Apple were also on the list, with the latter being referenced in a folder dubbed “apple-health-app.” The information appears to be test data for Globant’s BeHealthy app, which was touted in a previous press release as software developed in collaboration with Apple to track employee health practices utilizing Apple Watch features. Apple had not responded to a request for comment, regarding the issue.

Globant acknowledged the hack in a press release by stating,

According to our current analysis, the information that was accessed was limited to certain source code and project-related documentation for a very limited number of clients, the company said. To date, we have not found any evidence that other areas of our infrastructure systems or those of our clients were affected.

If true, the leak would indicate a quick return to action following the arrest of seven suspected Lapsus$ members by British police less than a week ago.

The arrests, which were initially reported by BBC News on March 24th, came after a year-long investigation into the gang’s suspected ringleader, who is believed to be a teenager living with his parents in Oxford. The FBI is also looking for information on Lapsus$ in relation to the hack of US corporations on the other side of the Atlantic.

The Lapsus$ gang has been extraordinarily productive in terms of the number and size of firms it has hacked, having previously extracted data from Nvidia, Samsung, Microsoft, and Vodafone, among others.

Furthermore, Lapsus$ was also under the spotlight for an attack on the authentication platform Okta, which put thousands of firms on high alert for further breaches.

