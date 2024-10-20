Chinese smartphone manufacturers are leading a trend toward larger batteries in their flagship smartphones this year. Vivo has taken the first step with its X200 series, equipping these smartphones with batteries as large as 6,000 mAh. This increase in capacity is notable, especially considering that some of these devices have even slimmer designs than previous models. Oppo is also gearing up to adopt this standard with its upcoming Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones, both expected to feature 6,000 mAh batteries. Xiaomi, another major player, is preparing to follow suit with its Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro models, ensuring that larger batteries become a common feature across premium devices.

However, Samsung seems to be taking a different approach. Reports suggest that its Galaxy S25 Ultra will retain the 5,000 mAh battery found in previous models, opting not to increase the battery capacity this year. This decision may disappoint some Samsung fans, especially since other brands are raising the bar with bigger batteries.

Larger Batteries, Slimmer Designs: The Future of Foldable Smartphones

Chinese manufacturers are also innovating in the foldable smartphone category, where battery size and weight often present design challenges. Foldable devices released in 2024, such as the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Honor Magic V3, feature larger batteries than their predecessors while still managing to be slimmer and lighter. This trend of balancing size and performance will continue into 2025, as early certifications hint at exciting developments from Vivo.

According to the latest information, Vivo is preparing to launch successors to the X Fold3 and X Fold3 Pro in early 2025, which will likely be the X Fold 4 and X Fold 5. These foldables are set to be among the first devices powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, identified under the model number V2429. This early certification provides a glimpse of the battery capacity, confirming that the X Fold 4 series will come with a substantial 6,365 mAh battery.

The model number V2429A, listed in the Chinese certification database TENAA, suggests that multiple variants of the X Fold 4 series are in development. This is a significant upgrade compared to the imported versions of the X Fold3, which offer battery capacities of 5,500 mAh and 5,700 mAh. With the new models, Vivo aims to not only increase battery life but also maintain a slim profile, continuing the trend of lightweight foldables with powerful batteries.

These advancements reflect how Chinese brands are pushing boundaries in smartphone technology, emphasizing battery improvements without compromising design. As the industry moves toward larger batteries across both traditional and foldable smartphones, competition is heating up, and manufacturers like Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi are setting new benchmarks. While Samsung remains conservative with its battery capacities for now, these developments indicate that larger batteries may soon become the norm in flagship devices across the market. It will be interesting to see how other manufacturers respond to this shift and whether Samsung eventually joins the trend in future releases.