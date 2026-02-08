For many smartphone users, there has been a growing hope that future phones would become smaller while still offering top-level performance. Unfortunately, new developments in the smartphone industry suggest the opposite may be true. Instead of shrinking, larger phone screens will be the next big trend in the coming years.

Over the past decade, smartphones have steadily increased in size. While manufacturers have made phones thinner and lighter, screen dimensions have continued to expand. Today’s flagship devices already feel large to many users, and yet the demand for compact but powerful smartphones remains mostly unmet. Now, reports indicate that the next major display trend could push phone sizes into completely new territory.

Larger Phone Screens Are the Next Big Trend – Will Users Welcome the Change?

According to recent supply chain reports, at least two smartphone manufacturers are currently developing devices with display sizes measuring seven inches or more. This is a notable milestone because seven-inch screens were once common in tablets, not phones. In fact, early tablets often featured displays of this size, back when smartphones were far smaller and easier to use with one hand.

A seven-inch display is usually associated with foldable phones today, where large screens can be folded down to a manageable size. However, these new reports suggest that traditional slab-style smartphones may soon reach or exceed this size as well. Very few non-folding phones have ever crossed this threshold, making this a significant shift in design direction.

Apple and Samsung, the two biggest names in the smartphone market, have not yet released phones with displays larger than seven inches. Still, they are getting very close. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.86-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is reported to be around the same size. Looking ahead, rumors suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra could reach 6.89 inches, placing it just a fraction away from the seven-inch mark.

If larger displays become common across the industry, Apple and Samsung may eventually follow this trend. Historically, once a new design approach gains traction, it quickly spreads across major brands. Larger screens offer obvious advantages, such as improved video viewing, gaming, and multitasking. They may also allow manufacturers to include bigger batteries, which could lead to longer battery life.

Battery size has been limited in some regions due to regulations, particularly in the U.S., where many phones cap at around 5,000 mAh. However, larger devices could provide manufacturers with new ways to work around these limits. Combined with newer battery technologies like silicon-carbon batteries, future smartphones could deliver both larger screens and significantly better battery performance.

Of course, bigger phones are not ideal for everyone. Some users find large devices uncomfortable to hold or difficult to use with one hand. Others worry that increased size could lead to higher prices, especially at a time when the global memory shortage driven by AI data centers is already affecting costs.

Still, as smartphones continue to play a central role in daily life, manufacturers appear focused on delivering bigger displays and more immersive experiences. Whether users welcome or resist this change, it seems clear that the era of truly small flagship smartphones is not returning anytime soon.