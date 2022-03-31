How to Fix ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ on iPhone 13?

Are you getting the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error on your iPhone 13 when making calls? You’re not alone. Here’s how to fix it.

iPhone 13 users have been reporting the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error when trying to make calls from their default phone number. This can be a real hassle, but there are a number of quick ways you can fix it.

What is the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error on iPhone 13?

The ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error on iPhone 13 is an error that can occur when trying to make calls from your default phone number. It means that the line you are trying to use is no longer available and you will not be able to make a call.

What is the Cause of the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error on iPhone 13?

The ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ issue has been around since iOS 12. The problem affects dual-SIM iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 small, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

When using the phone app’s recent logs to contact the default line, an error message appears indicating “Last Line No Longer Available.” Do you want to use your last line?

When using two SIM cards, iOS allows you to choose your default line (phone number) for iMessage and FaceTime. The iPhone also lets you utilize the default line to contact or text someone who isn’t in your Contacts app. Depending on your requirements, you may use one line for voice and text and the other for data alone.

The problem prevents customers from contacting their desired SIM card. So they have to utilize the remaining line. So, let’s cure the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ problem on your new iPhone 13.

9 Ways to Fix ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error on iPhone 13

There are a few solutions that you can try to fix the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error on your iPhone 13. Here are a few of them.

1. Force Reboot your iPhone 13

The first thing that you can try is to reboot your iPhone 13. This may fix the issue and allow you to make calls from your default phone number.

To reboot your iPhone 13, hold down the power button and Home button at the same time until you see the Apple logo. Let your iPhone 13 restart and try making a call again.

If this doesn’t fix the issue, move on to the next solution.

2. Reset your Network Settings on your iPhone 13

Another thing that you can try is to reset your Network Settings on your iPhone 13. This may fix the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error.

To reset your Network Settings, go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings. Enter your passcode if needed and tap Reset Network Settings.

Your iPhone 13 will restart and reset your network settings. Try making a call again to see if it fixes the issue.

If this doesn’t fix the issue, move on to the next solution.

3. Update your iPhone 13 to the Latest Version of iOS

Another thing that you can try is to update your iPhone 13 to the latest version of iOS. This may fix the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error.

To update your iPhone 13, go to Settings > General > Software Update and tap Download and Install. Enter your passcode if needed and wait for the update to download and install.

Your iPhone 13 will restart and update to the latest version of iOS. Try making a call again to see if it fixes the issue.

If this doesn’t fix the issue, move on to the next solution.

4. Turn On/Off Airplane Mode on your iPhone 13

You can try is to turn on/off airplane mode on your iPhone 13. This may fix the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error.

To turn on/off airplane mode on your iPhone 13, go to Settings > Airplane Mode and toggle it on or off.

Airplane mode will be turned on or off. Try making a call again to see if it fixes the issue.

If this doesn’t fix the issue, move on to the next solution.

5. Clear Your Recent Call Log

You can try clearing your recent call log on your iPhone 13. This may fix the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error.

To clear your recent call log on your iPhone 13, go to Phone > Recents and swipe left on the call you want to delete. Tap Delete and confirm by tapping Delete again.

6. Try Switching Between SIMs

You can try switching between SIMs on your iPhone 13. This may fix the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error.

You need to Tap the “i” button next to the contact you want to dial, and then select the SIM card you want to use.

Or When manually calling a phone number, touch the main phone number and pick the alternative SIM.

7. Update Carrier Settings

Another way to try and fix the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error on your iPhone 13 is to update your carrier settings.

To update your carrier settings, go to Settings > General > About and scroll down until you see Carrier. Tap Carrier and wait for your iPhone 13 to check for updates. If there are any updates, they will be downloaded and installed.

Once the updates are installed, try making a call again to see if it fixes the issue.

If this doesn’t fix the issue, move on to the next solution.

8. Remove and Reinsert Your SIM Card

You can try removing and reinserting your SIM card on your iPhone 13. This may fix the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error.

To remove your SIM card you need to turn off your iPhone and then use a SIM-ejector to remove SIM card. For more detailed instructions, check out this article from Apple.

Once your SIM card is removed, reinsert it and turn on your iPhone. Try making a call again to see if it fixes the issue.

If this doesn’t fix the issue, move on to the next solution.

9. Restore your iPhone 13 to Factory Settings

The last thing that you can try is to restore your iPhone 13 to factory settings. This will erase all of your data and settings and may fix the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error.

To restore your iPhone 13 to factory settings, go to Settings > General > Reset and tap Erase All Content and Settings. Enter your passcode if needed and tap Erase All Content and Settings.

Your iPhone 13 will restart and restore to factory settings. Try making a call again to see if it fixes the issue.

I hope one of these solutions fixes the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error on your iPhone 13.

How to prevent the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error from happening again

If you’ve tried all of the solutions listed above and the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error is still happening on your iPhone 13, there are a few things that you can do to prevent it from happening again.

First, make sure that you always have the latest version of iOS installed on your iPhone 13. You can check for updates by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Second, make sure that your carrier settings are up-to-date. You can update your carrier settings by going to Settings > General > About and scrolling down until you see Carrier. Tap Carrier and wait for your iPhone 13 to check for updates. If there are any updates, they will be downloaded and installed.

Third, make sure that your contacts are stored in iCloud. You can check this by going to Settings > iCloud > Contacts. If they are not stored in iCloud, you can enable iCloud contacts by tapping on the switch next to Contacts.

Fourth, make sure that you have a strong Wi-Fi or cellular signal. If you have a weak Wi-Fi or cellular signal, your iPhone 13 may not be able to make calls.

Finally, if you’re using a case on your iPhone 13, make sure that it’s not blocking the SIM card slot. If the SIM card slot is blocked, your iPhone 13 won’t be able to make calls.

Final Words

iPhone 13 users have been reporting the ‘Last Line No Longer Available’ error when trying to make calls from their default phone number. This can be a real hassle, especially if you don’t know how to fix it.

We want to help our readers by letting them know what is causing this problem and how they can go about fixing it. So far, we’ve found that the issue seems to stem from an update Apple released for iOS 12.4. If you’re experiencing this problem, please let us know which iPhone model you have and which iOS version is running on your device. We’ll continue to research this issue and update our readers as new information becomes available.