Samsung’s much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner. The event will take place on July 9th, today. But a huge leak has stolen the spotlight just a few hours before the launch. Reliable leaker Roland Quandt shared new marketing materials on Bluesky. These leaks show details about Samsung’s upcoming foldables and smartwatches. One of the biggest surprises is about the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The new leak suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come without S Pen support.

This is big news for Samsung fans. In earlier models, users could buy the S Pen Fold Edition separately. They could keep it in a special case. It was never stored inside the phone like the Galaxy S Ultra series. Now, it looks like the ultra-slim Z Fold 7 will skip the S Pen altogether.

Last-Minute Leak Spills Samsung’s Slim Galaxy Z Fold 7 Without S Pen

The leaked marketing materials focus on how slim the Z Fold 7 is. When unfolded, the phone is only 4.2mm thick. It weighs just 215 grams. That is lighter than a large chocolate bar! The Z Flip 7 also looks very slim. It measures 6.5mm when unfolded. This is about the width of a regular pencil.

Earlier leaks from Quandt already revealed specs for the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE. Now, these new leaks add more excitement but also spoil Samsung’s big reveal.

The leak did not stop with phones. Quandt also shared pictures and specs for Samsung’s new smartwatches. The leak shows three new models. These are the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra seems to be getting a nice upgrade. It now offers 64GB of storage. This is double the 32GB of the previous version. The new Watch Ultra still has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display. It promises up to 100 hours of battery life if you use power-saving mode. Other features include a safety siren and dual-frequency GPS. These are good for outdoor activities.

The Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic keep Samsung’s well-known round display. They have a squircle body shape, just like the Ultra. The Watch 8 may come with an impressive 3,000 nits of brightness. This means it should be easier to see the screen outdoors. It is also about 11% thinner than the Watch 7.

The Watch 8 Classic may also get a big upgrade. It could have 64GB of storage. This is a huge jump from the 16GB storage in the Watch 6 Classic. The battery is bigger too. It may have a 445mAh battery instead of the old 425mAh one. The Watch 8 Classic will likely come in one size, which is 1.3 inches. It will have a silver rotating bezel and a watch face in black or white.

Samsung will reveal all these devices at its big event. The Galaxy Unpacked event starts on Wednesday, July 9th at 10 AM ET, which is 7 PM in Pakistan. Fans will see if these leaks are true. Many are excited but also disappointed. The leaks spoiled the surprise. But they also give people more to talk about.

One thing is clear. Samsung’s new gadgets will be slimmer, lighter, and more powerful. The big question now is, without the S Pen, will the Z Fold 7 still be worth the upgrade? We will find out very soon.