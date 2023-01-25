LastPass owner GoTo Confirms Data Breach

Advertisement

LastPass’s parent company GoTo has confirmed the data breach. The company revealed that hackers stole customers’ encrypted backups during a recent breach of its systems. LastPass confirmed the breach back on November 30. Now, GoTo said in an updated statement that the cyberattack impacted several of its products, including business communications tool Central; online meetings service Join.me; hosted VPN service Hamachi, and its Remotely Anywhere remote access tool.

Last year, LastPass’s chief executive said an “unauthorized party” had gained access to some customers’ information stored in a third-party cloud service. The attackers used information stolen from an earlier breach of LastPass systems to further compromise the companies’ shared cloud data.

Now GoTo also confirmed that the hackers stole customers’ encrypted backups from these services.

“The affected information, which varies by product, may include account usernames, salted and hashed passwords, a portion of multi-factor authentication (MFA) settings, as well as some product settings and licensing information,” said GoTo CEO Paddy Srinivasan. “In addition, while Rescue and GoToMyPC encrypted databases were not exfiltrated, MFA settings of a small subset of their customers were impacted.”

GoTo said the company does not store customers’ credit card or bank details or collect personal information, such as date of birth, home address, or Social Security numbers. On contrary, attackers stole the contents of customers’ encrypted password vaults, along with customers’ names, email addresses, phone numbers, and some billing information.

GoTo did not say the number of affected customers. But it is worth mentioning here that the company has 800,000 customers, including enterprises. However, the company is contacting affected customers directly and is advising them to reset their passwords.

