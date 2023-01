No doubt, it’s always quite tough to tell how a game will play until it’s beneath your fingers, however, Atomic Heart looks like a romp. The gameplay is all set in a world where the Soviet Union thrived thanks to ultra-modern “polymer injections”. The point notable here is that it lets you blast lightning out of your hands and get rid of enemies with telekinesis. Furthermore, the game also adds up to an intriguing combo of Russian aesthetics with plasmid powers.

In an interview last year, Mundfish stated:

Advertisement

“They’re aspiring to reinvent as many aspects of game design as possible in the hopes of not creating a BioShock clone.”

No doubt, Atomic Heart has got weird arm powers, an outlandish utopian floating city, flesh, ringworms, fleshy robots, and much more. So, be ready to get more ray-traced robots for yourselves real soon, when Atomic Heart comes out on February 21st.

Also Read: Sony & Honda To Launch Their Electric Car Brand Afeela In 2025 – (phoneworld.com.pk)