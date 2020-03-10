Latest iOS 14 Leaks Reveal Interesting Features

iOS 14 is a few months away from showing up on your iPhone or iPad but an early version of the operating system has leaked and given us intriguing sneak peeks into what Apple is working on. The first iOS 14 update of Apple is not expected to be released until June and is presumably still on schedule despite the inevitable cancelation of WWDC 2020 due to the new out coronavirus.

There is no doubt that in terms of new product releases, 2020 is shaping up to be a big year for Apple. While the effect of the novel coronavirus originating in Wuhan could severely restrict new availability and even postpone those release dates. The Apple Watch will be used to monitor your development, with a second bigger watch serving as the interface for any input or guidance that the software sends you. It includes a wide variety of types of activity based on the images found by the rumors and looks as though it might be completely free to use for the time being.

PencilKit and Mouse Cursor

OS 14 is also expected to include a revamped PencilKit allowing for the use of the Apple Pencil in more scenarios. The iOS 14 system-wide support for mouse cursors according to authentic resources is expected to have changed. iPadOS 13 added basic mouse functionality, but you need to dive into the compatibility menu to switch it. Mouse support in iOS / iPadOS 14 appears to be getting far richer.

Improved iMessages

MacRumors discusses a new iMessage function that is currently being tested in iOS 14 that would enable people to recall messages they’ve received. When a message received is retrieved, a notice will surface both in the communication timeline of the sender and in the timeline of the recipient suggesting that a message has been recovered.