Latest iPhone 16 Leak Reveals Updated Camera and New Buttons

The new leak about the iPhone 16 suggests several exciting upgrades, including support for visionOS tools, the arrival of a popular iPhone Pro feature, and an addition to the user interface. Recent images of iPhone 16 cases further support these anticipated enhancements.

The team at TechNetBook has published detailed images of the iPhone 16 cases, revealing how the new features have influenced the external design. One noticeable change is the orientation of the camera lenses. Unlike the iPhone 15’s diagonal arrangement on a square camera island, the iPhone 16 will feature a vertical arrangement on a lozenge-shaped island. This change is designed to support side-by-side lenses when recording in landscape mode, which is essential for creating stereoscopic videos compatible with the Apple Vision Pro headset. This means users will be able to capture videos that can be played back in 3D on the Vision Pro, enhancing the immersive experience.

Another significant update is the inclusion of a covered button area for the Action Button. Apple introduced this programmable physical button with last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Max models. It allows users to assign a shortcut or action when pressed, such as opening the camera app for quick photo-taking. Previously unavailable on the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, the Action Button will now be a universal feature on all iPhone 16 models, including the vanilla iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro variants.

In addition to the Action Button, Apple will introduce a new Camera Button, likely inspired by positive feedback from the iPhone 15 Pro. The case images show a complete cut-out for this button, indicating it will be pressure-sensitive and capable of a multi-stage press. This means users could, for instance, select a focus lock with a half-press before taking a picture with a full press. This addition aims to provide a more precise and user-friendly photography experience.

These design changes reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience by integrating advanced features and making them more accessible across different iPhone models. The inclusion of the Action Button and the new Camera Button on the standard models suggests Apple’s commitment to offering high-end functionalities to a broader range of users.

As the iPhone 16’s launch approaches, these leaks and case designs provide a clearer picture of what to expect. The vertical camera arrangement, the universal Action Button, and the new Camera Button will surely make the iPhone 16 a notable upgrade over its predecessors, offering enhanced functionality and a more immersive user experience. Apple enthusiasts and tech watchers alike are eagerly awaiting the official unveiling to see these new features in action.