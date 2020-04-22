Latest Mobile Phones Under Rs.20,000 In Pakistan

Here are the latest technology phones of 2020 which are not only feature-packed but also highly affordable. These mobiles phone are the best mobile phone within Rs. 20,000 budget. If you want to purchase the best smartphone in the range of Rs. 20,000 you should give these a shot. All of these mobiles are the latest technology, classy in style and equipped with the best features.

Tecno Camon 12 Air

Tecno Camon 12 Air Review comes out to be a very positive one. The mobile gives a complete package at a very affordable price. Following are the specs of Camon 12 Air.

Tecno Camon 12 Air Specs:

Ram/Storage: 4Gb/64

Camera: 16MP + 5MP + 2MP

Battery: 4000 mAh

Display: 6.55″ (16.64 cm)

Performance: MediaTek Helio P22

Tecno Camon 12 Air Price: 19,500

Tecno Spark 4

Tecno Spark 4 is one of the best-budgeted mobiles under Rs.20,000. It is cool, it has the latest technology and it has got all the features you crave for in an expensive mobile phone.

Tecno Spark 4 Specs:

Ram/Storage: 3Gb / 32Gb

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 4000 mAh

Display: 6.52″ (16.56 cm)

Performance: MediaTek Helio P22

Tecno Spark 4 Price: 17,000

Infinix Hot 8

Infinix Hot 8 is the best mobiles under Rs.20,000. It is a highly user-friendly mobile phone, jam-packed with latest features and stylish looks. The best selling, affordable phone of 2020 indeed.

Infinix Hot 8 Specs:

Ram/Storage: 4Gb / 64Gb

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Display: 6.52″ (16.56 cm)

Performance: MediaTek Helio P22

Infinix Hot 8 Price: 19,000

Infinix Smart 4

Infinix Smart 4 is a very budget-friendly mobile phone. It is the latest technology and cheapest mobile to purchase in 2020. It fulfils all your mobile needs and lets you have all the fun at the most affordable price.

Infinix Smart 4 Specs:

Ram/Storage: 2Gb / 32Gb

Camera: 8 MP +5 MP

Battery: 4000 mAh

Display: 6.6 inches

Performance: Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)

Infinix Smart 4 Price: 15,000

Vivo Y91 C

Vivo Y91 C has all that it takes to become the lastest technology mobile phone in addition to that it comer in the category of latest mobiles under Rs.20,000 in Pakistan and is super trendy.

Vivo Y91 C Specs:

Ram/Storage: 3Gb / 32Gb

Camera: 13 MP + 2MP + 8MP

Battery: 4030 mAh

Display: 6.22 inches

Performance: Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439