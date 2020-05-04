Latest Mobile Phones Under Rs.30,000 In Pakistan
After Best Latest Mobiles Under Rs.20,000, I bring to you the most affordable mobile phones under Rs. 30,000 in Pakistan. These mobiles are not only the best mobiles of 2020 at low rates but they are well-equipped with the latest technology of the time. They are full of features and light on your pocket. Get yourself these mobiles and you definitely won’t regret it!
1.Camon 15 Pro
Tecno’s Camon series have no doubt nailed 2020! Yet here is another one from Tecno that is not only feature-packed but also at a very affordable rate. Tecno Camon 15 Pro is all that you can dream of at the best price.
Tecno Camon 15 Pro Specs:
Ram/Storage: 6/128Gb
Camera: 48Mp
Battery: 4000 mAh
Display: 6.6″
Performance: Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
Price of Camon 15 Pro in Pakistan: Rs. 30,000
2. Vivo Y19
Vivo Y19 is a very classy phone to hold and is available at the best affordable price.
Vivo Y19 Specs:
Ram/Storage: 4/6/8Gb Ram, 128 Gb Storage
Camera: 16Mp
Battery: 5000mAh
Display: 6.53″
Performance: Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65
Price of Vivo Y19 in Pakistan: Rs. 30,000
3. Realme 5i
Realme is known for its good quality phones at low prices. Realme 5i is one of the best phones of 2020 at very affordable prices.
Realme 5i Specs:
Ram/Storage: 4/64Gb
Camera: 12Mp
Battery: 5000 mAh
Display: 6.5″
Performance: Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665
Price of Realme 5i in Pakistan: Rs. 25,000
4. Oppo A5
Oppo has never failed to surprise its customers. Oppo A5 is stylish, feature-packed and cheap. It is an all-around when it comes to the latest mobile phones.
Oppo A5 Specs:
Ram/Storage: 4/64Gb
Camera: 12Mp
Battery: 5000mAh
Display: 6.5″
Performance: Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665
Price Of Oppo A5 in Pakistan: Rs. 28,000
5. Infinix S5
There is nothing that can beat Infinix today in price and in quality. Infinix S5 is the best affordable phone in 2020.
Infinix S5 Specs:
Ram/Storage: 4/64Gb
Camera: 13Mp
Battery: 4000mAh
Display: 6.6″
Performance: Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
Price of Infinix S5 in Pakistan: Rs. 26,000