Latest Mobile Phones Under Rs.30,000 In Pakistan

After Best Latest Mobiles Under Rs.20,000, I bring to you the most affordable mobile phones under Rs. 30,000 in Pakistan. These mobiles are not only the best mobiles of 2020 at low rates but they are well-equipped with the latest technology of the time. They are full of features and light on your pocket. Get yourself these mobiles and you definitely won’t regret it!

1.Camon 15 Pro

Tecno’s Camon series have no doubt nailed 2020! Yet here is another one from Tecno that is not only feature-packed but also at a very affordable rate. Tecno Camon 15 Pro is all that you can dream of at the best price.

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Specs:

Ram/Storage: 6/128Gb

Camera: 48Mp

Battery: 4000 mAh

Display: 6.6″

Performance: Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35

Price of Camon 15 Pro in Pakistan: Rs. 30,000

2. Vivo Y19

Vivo Y19 is a very classy phone to hold and is available at the best affordable price.

Vivo Y19 Specs:

Ram/Storage: 4/6/8Gb Ram, 128 Gb Storage

Camera: 16Mp

Battery: 5000mAh

Display: 6.53″

Performance: Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65

Price of Vivo Y19 in Pakistan: Rs. 30,000

3. Realme 5i

Realme is known for its good quality phones at low prices. Realme 5i is one of the best phones of 2020 at very affordable prices.

Realme 5i Specs:

Ram/Storage: 4/64Gb

Camera: 12Mp

Battery: 5000 mAh

Display: 6.5″

Performance: Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665

Price of Realme 5i in Pakistan: Rs. 25,000

4. Oppo A5

Oppo has never failed to surprise its customers. Oppo A5 is stylish, feature-packed and cheap. It is an all-around when it comes to the latest mobile phones.

Oppo A5 Specs:

Ram/Storage: 4/64Gb

Camera: 12Mp

Battery: 5000mAh

Display: 6.5″

Performance: Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665

Price Of Oppo A5 in Pakistan: Rs. 28,000

5. Infinix S5

There is nothing that can beat Infinix today in price and in quality. Infinix S5 is the best affordable phone in 2020.

Infinix S5 Specs:

Ram/Storage: 4/64Gb

Camera: 13Mp

Battery: 4000mAh

Display: 6.6″

Performance: Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22