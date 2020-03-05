Latest Moon-Sighting Technology To Be Used This Ramazan In Pakistan?

Another effort on the part of The Sanet and The National Assemble’s standing committee was put forward by calling a meeting on 5th March 2020 for the unity of Muslim Ummah on the dates of the Lunar Calendar. However, it went to vain.

The meeting aimed to convince the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on the use of technology for the moon-sighting in Pakistan upon the starting and ending of a new Islamic month as the standard of services provided by CII are not considered up to the mark.

The science and technology ministry put forward a scientific version of the lunar calendar in the meeting and briefed the attendees about its functioning. They quoted the examples of the religious ideals Saudia Arabia and Iran of using the latest technology while making decisions like moon-sighting. The minister committee further added that CII had Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had provided wrong lunar dates for three months, namely, Zilqad, Safar and Rajab and thus are not at all reliable.

However, all the efforts were of no use as the prominent members of PUC; Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman and Mufti Shahabuddin didn’t show upon even upon repeated invitations. The Chairman displayed emotions of immense regret and said: “Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman is the chief of a governmental organisation and must come when he is summoned by state institutions.” He further made his remark more strict by adding: “If he does not wish to appear, he must resign from his post.”

The Chairman PUC; Maulana Tahir Ashrafi tried to control the situation by making it clear that stubbornness would lead to nowhere but increased conflicts and he gave his word of extending the invitation to Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman once again.

Following the meeting, The minister committee made clear his committee’s ambition of celebrating a unified Eid throughout the nation. He also stressed upon the launch of a website and an App made on scientific perimeters that will enable each individual to know the exact dates of the Lunar Calander before time. He further added that the Lunar Calendar up to 2024 had already been prepared.

According to their technological approach towards moon-sighting, it is sure shot that the Ramadan 2020’s moon will be sighted on 24th April and Ramadan will begin from 25th April. He criticised the Ulema of using technology in their everyday life along with discouraging the use of it at the same time. He ended his discussions by making it his final words and that the issues with the Ulemas “will be resolved”.

The next meeting is to be held on 2nd April 2020. Hope it brings a decision unifying the nation rather than outbreaking chaos and division.