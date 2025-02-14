Latest National Assembly Report Reveals Telcos’ Compliance Issues, 5G Plans, & Infrastructure Upgrades

A comprehensive report submitted to the National Assembly has shed light on the state of Pakistan’s telecom sector, focusing on 5G deployment, network expansion, service quality improvements, and compliance issues faced by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs). The report highlights the steps taken by the government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to enhance digital connectivity while enforcing stricter regulatory compliance on telecom operators.

The telecom sector has witnessed rapid growth over the past decade, with mobile broadband playing a crucial role in bridging the digital divide. However, challenges such as infrastructure gaps, financial constraints, and regulatory non-compliance continue to hinder progress. The report emphasizes the urgent need for network upgrades, increased liberalization, and transparent spectrum management to support Pakistan’s digital transformation.

Pakistan’s Mobile Broadband Landscape

The latest statistics provide insights into Pakistan’s mobile broadband sector:

Metric Value Mobile Broadband Subscribers 138.5 million Mobile Penetration Rate 87% Average Data Usage per Subscriber 8.4 GB/month Number of BTS/Towers 55,776 Average 4G Download Speed (Licensed) 4 Mbps

Pakistan’s digital economy heavily relies on mobile broadband connectivity, with 4G networks carrying the bulk of data traffic. Despite these advancements, the country still lags in network performance compared to regional peers, making upcoming infrastructure upgrades crucial for future growth.

Key Government Initiatives to Strengthen Telecom Infrastructure

To enhance service quality and support future technologies like 5G, the government has introduced various strategic initiatives. These include,

1. Upcoming Spectrum Auction in 2025

The PTA has announced plans for an additional spectrum auction in 2025. This initiative aims to address network congestion and improve service quality. Telecom operators will have the opportunity to acquire additional spectrum, enhancing their network capacity and data speeds.

2. 5G Rollout Plans & Implementation Challenges

The government has targeted 2025 for the commercial rollout of 5G in Pakistan. However, the report highlights several challenges, including high investment costs, spectrum pricing concerns, and network readiness. The PTA is currently working on policy frameworks to ensure a smooth transition. Moreover, the international consultant NERA has also pointed out other impediments including delay in the PTCL-Telenor merger and litigation over 2.5 GHz network band.

3. Expansion of Fiber-to-Tower Ratio

One of the critical steps toward improving mobile broadband performance is increasing the fiber-to-tower ratio. Currently, only 15% of telecom towers are connected to fiber. The goal is to expand this to 30%, which will reduce network congestion and improve internet speeds.

4. National Roaming for Highway Connectivity

To address connectivity gaps on major highways and remote areas, national roaming services are being implemented. The Makran Coastal Highway has already been covered under this initiative, ensuring uninterrupted mobile signals for travelers.

5. Mandatory Annual Network Expansion for CMOs

To improve network reach, CMOs are required to expand their coverage by 3% of the population annually. The latest BTS deployments per province are:

Province New BTS/Towers Installed Punjab 245 Sindh 105 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 65 Balochistan 30 Total 445

6. Enhancing Quality of Service (QoS) Standards

The report details the minimum performance benchmarks set for CMOs, ensuring a reliable telecom experience for consumers. The following table outlines key QoS indicators and thresholds:

KPI Threshold Voice Calls Network Accessibility ≥99% Call Setup Success Rate ≥98% Call Setup Time < 7.5 Seconds Call Completion Ratio > 98% Mean Opinion Score (MOS) > 3 Short Messaging Service (SMS) SMS Success Rate ≥99% End-to-End Delivery Time ≤12 seconds Data Services Download User Data Throughput (4G) > 4 Mbps Download User Data Throughput (3G) > 1 Mbps Upload User Data Throughput (4G) > 1 Mbps Upload User Data Throughput (3G) > 256 kbps

Infrastructure Upgrades & New Technology Deployments

The telecom industry has made significant progress in deploying advanced technologies to enhance service quality. Key developments include:

12,000 new telecom sites installed in the last six years, with 2G sites being upgraded to 4G.

Deployment of advanced technologies like sector splitting, Massive MIMO, and VoLTE for improved network efficiency.

Testing of VoWiFi and Wi-Fi offloading to enhance indoor connectivity.

Gradual phase-out of 3G services to free up spectrum for 4G and 5G networks.

National roaming trials were conducted along major highways.

These technological advancements are expected to play a key role in improving network coverage and service quality.

CMOs’ Compliance Issues & Regulatory Actions

Despite regulatory enforcement, CMOs have faced penalties for failing to meet service quality standards. The PTA has issued multiple show-cause notices and imposed fines on operators failing to comply with licensing obligations.

Penalties & Notices Issued Against CMOs

Operator Warning Letters Show Cause Notices Penalty (Million PKR) Recovery

(Million PKR)

Sub-Judice Litigation Zong 4 9 5 Jazz 3 8 1 Ufone 4 8 3 Telenor 6 14 2 Total 17 39 68.9 13.6 11

The report underscores the need for stricter enforcement to ensure operators adhere to licensing conditions and service quality benchmarks.

On-Ground Quality of Service (QoS) Survey Findings

The PTA conducted a QoS survey in multiple cities, including Toba Tek Singh, in July-August 2024. The findings indicate that while most CMOs met the required service standards, some faced issues in call setup and network availability.

Key Performance Indicators of CMOs

CMO Average Network Availability (%) Average Call Completion (%) Average Data Speed (Mbps) Jazz 99.575 99.023 6.631 Telenor 99.038 99.495 12.198 Zong 98.804 98.710 5.813 Ufone 99.101 99.123 8.378

Zong’s performance was impacted by prolonged power outages, resulting in reduced network availability.

Challenges Faced by the Telecom Sector

While the telecom sector is progressing, the report highlights several critical challenges:

1. Financial Struggles in 5G Investment

The 5G rollout requires significant investment, and many CMOs are already struggling with financial constraints. The government may need to introduce incentives or policy reforms to facilitate investment.

2. Network Congestion & Service Quality Issues

Increasing data usage is causing congestion on existing 4G networks. Without capacity expansion, service quality will continue to decline.

3. Digital Divide & Rural Connectivity Gaps

While urban centers have access to high-speed mobile broadband, rural areas still lack reliable connectivity. Therefore, the expansion of fiber-optic networks to these areas remains a challenge due to high costs.

4. Regulatory Compliance & Enforcement

Despite penalties, some CMOs continue to violate licensing terms. The PTA must adopt stricter measures to ensure compliance and improve service quality.

The Road Ahead for Pakistan’s Telecom Industry

The National Assembly report provides a clear roadmap for Pakistan’s telecom sector, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure development, regulatory compliance, and technological advancements. While the government and PTA are taking necessary steps to drive digital transformation, the success of these initiatives depends on effective execution by CMOs.

If Pakistan can overcome financial and infrastructure challenges, the country is well-positioned to achieve a robust digital ecosystem with enhanced mobile broadband services and a successful 5G rollout by 2025. However, failure to address key issues could result in delayed progress, impacting economic growth and digital inclusion efforts.