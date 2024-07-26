Latest One UI 7 Leaks Unveil Design Changes & More

An X user @chunvn8888 has shared the screenshots of Samsung’s upcoming Android skin One UI 7. They offer some insight regarding the icons. It appears that Samsung’s Internet icon now features a 90-degree rotation and adopts a more vibrant color scheme with subtle blue gradients. The Phone app icon has also been updated as you can see in the image given below.

On the other hand, the Contacts icon remains largely the same, while the Settings icon has been significantly modified. In addition, the Clock icon has also changed, now featuring a white background with clock hands pointing in nearly opposite directions.

The leaked designs show a color emphasis over monochrome and also introduce subtle gradients in some cases, which hint at a three-dimensional effect. In addition, rumors also suggest other new features in One UI 7.0. This includes a revamped home screen menu with additional customization options.

The leaker @UniverseIce claims that Samsung may introduce a feature that displays additional information via the status bar’s pill-shaped area during phone calls.

However, keep in mind that these are just leaks, and even if the leaked icons are factual, there’s no guarantee they’ll make it to the final release. The beta program is anticipated to begin next month, so stay in touch to learn about other features of the One UI 7.

